VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #655 (May 26, 2001): Torch Talk with Jerry Jarrett’s first-hand insight into young Steph & Shane, Triple H injured, Torch Roundtable on What’s Gone Wrong with WWE, tons of insider news

SUMMARY of #655 cover-dated May 26, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on Triple H’s serious quad injury in a Raw main event… Part five of the Jerry Jarrett “Torch Talk” features his fascinating insight into Shane and Stephanie McMahon when they were younger… In-depth coverage of WWE Judgment Day including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Torch Roundtable special with analysis of what was going wrong with the WWF after such a hot run in previous years… Wade Keller’s End Notes longs for the return of squash matches… Tons of insider news from the WWF, WCW, and more… Also, Letters to the Torch, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, and more…



