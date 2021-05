SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from May 15, 2013, including Big E’s defense against Damien Sandow, the first meeting of Konnor and Viktor, best original cinematic scores and musical films, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO