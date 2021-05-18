VIP AUDIO 5/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Strange show with a lot of odd post-Backlash feuds started or continued including Kofi’s unexpected two big wins (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was a strange show with a lot of odd post-Backlash feuds started or continued including Kofi’s unexpected two big wins over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley. Also, Charlotte vs. Asuka, Ricochet vs. Sheamus, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO