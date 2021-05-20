THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/20: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Under Siege

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo

At Under Siege, Deonna turned back the challenge of Havok to continue her dominant reign as Impact Knockouts champion. Many fans consider Impact to have the strongest women’s division in all of wrestling and Deonna continues to set the pace for the division. With Deonna recently turning back the challenges of Tenille Dashwood and Havok and no obvious number one contender on the horizon, this would be an excellent opportunity for AEW to send one of their women’s division wrestlers over to get some in-ring time against the best that Impact has to offer.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo

The X Division match at Under Siege stole the show with 16 minutes of back-and-forth action that saw Alexander retain the title when ELP submitted to an ankle lock. Alexander has really risen to the occasion since being awarded the X Division title and ELP has added a fresh element to the X Division mix. Based on post-match interviews, it appears this feud may continue in NJPW.

Impact TV Results (5/13/21)

-Havok beat Rosemary to earn a Knockouts title match

-El Phantasmo beat Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, Acey Romero, Ace Austin, and TJP to become the #1 contender for the X Division title

-Willie Mack beat Sam Beale

-David Finlay beat Karl Anderson by DQ

-Brian Myers beat Crazzy Steve

-Moose, Chris Bey, and Sami Callihan beat Chris Sabin, Matt Cardona, and Trey Miguel

Under Siege Results (5/15/21)

-Brian Myers beat Black Taurus

-Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood beat Susan & Kimber Lee

-Ace Austin & Madman Fulton beat XXXL, Rohit Raju & Shera, and TJP & Petey Williams to become the number one contenders to the tag team titles

-W. Morrissey beat Willie Mack (after the match, Rich Swann returned to make the save for Mack)

-Fire N Flava beat Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering to regain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Josh Alexander beat El Phantasmo to retain the X Division Title

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Havok to retain the Knockouts Title

-Eddie Edwards & Finjuice beat Kenny Omega & the Good Brothers

-Moose beat Sami Callihan, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin to become the number one contender for the Impact Wrestling World Title

In the News

Moose won the number one contender’s match at Under Siege and will face Impact World Champion Kenny Omega at next month’s Impact Plus special, Against All Odds… Impact officially announced the date for its biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary. The PPV will take place on Saturday, July 17th. A location has not been announced yet… The Wrestling Observer reported that Eddie Edwards is dealing with appendicitis. There is no word on how much time he will miss.

Merch Update

Impact continues to enhance its merchandising assortment on its eBay store with the following items that were added this week for purchase:

-Ring-used broken tables slabs signed by Deonna Purrazzo or Fire N Flava

-Ring-worn t-shirts signed by Violent by Design, Jake Something, Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, and more

-Autographed photos of Rachael Ellering and Decay

You can also place bids on unique items such as an autographed trash can lid used at Rebellion, an assortment of autographed Kenny Omega match-used items, and an autographed chair used at last weekend’s Under Siege event.

Coming Up

Following the events of Under Siege, the storylines have a chance to reset and build to Impact’s next event, which is the Against All Odds special on Impact Plus, taking place on June 12th. In addition, matches for this week’s episode of Impact already announced are:

-Finjuice vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton in a Tag Team Title match

-Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

-Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

CATCH-UP: Date for Slammiversary PPV event officially announced