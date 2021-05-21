Former NXT star in talks to return to Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chelsea Green is reportedly talking with Impact Wrestling on a potential return to the company.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Green had discussed a contract with Impact officials this week, but that nothing is signed or official yet.

Green was released from her WWE contract on April 15. She had a run in NXT as part of the Robert Stone Brand and an injury halted her momentum after a debut on Smackdown.

