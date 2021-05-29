FREE PODCAST 5/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Chris Maitland back in the co-host chair to talk New Japan Dominion main event, Okada-Shingo, alternative possible suggestions, AEW, Knicks’ playoff chances, more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Maitland is back to dive into the New Japan title scene post Ospreay injury – and with the recent announcement of Okada-Shingo as the main event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, what that could mean for both, as well as the current main event scene in the promotion. Rich and Chris also discuss the six-man tag division and Chaos’s hold over it, Nick Khan and Tony Khan butting heads over New Japan agreements, Knicks playoff update, and more.

