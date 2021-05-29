Match for vacant IWGP World Hvt. Championship announced and IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match announced for Dominion PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the first three matches for their Dominion PPV on June 7. The first match announced will see Kazuchika Okada face Shingo Takagi for the Vacant IWGP World Hvt. Championship. Okada was set to challenge former IWGP World Hvt. Champion Will Ospreay for the title, but he vacated the title on May 20 due to a neck injury he suffered while wrestling Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku: Day 2 on May 4.

Okada had been scheduled to wrestle Ospreay for the IWGP World HVt. Championship at Wrestle Grand Slam at The Tokyo Dome today, but that show was postponed indefinitely earlier this month with Tokyo going into a state of emergency due to COVID-19. New Japan resumed touring this past week.

Takagi will head into Dominion after a loss in a very competitive match to Will Ospreay at Wrestling Dontaku: Night 2 for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship. Takagi goes into his match against Okada at Dominion with some momentum, as he defeated Okada in the first round of the New Japan Cup earlier this year. Okada recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

Dominion was originally scheduled to take place on June 6 at Osaka-Jo Hall, but it has been moved to Monday, June 7 due to Osaka being under state of emergency guidelines through the weekend.

Two other matches were announced for the Dominon card as well. IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado will wrestle Yoh. Desperado was supposed to wrestle Yoh at Wrestling Dontauk: Night 2 on May 4, but the match was pulled from the show due to COVID-19 protocols. Desperado announced he had COVID-19 earlier this month and detailed some of the symptoms he experienced on his Twitter account.

The final match announced is Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb. The angle to begin this feud was shot after Ibushi lost the IWGP World Hvt. Championship to Will Ospreay at Sakura Genesis in April.

The matches announced so far for Dominion can be seen below:

