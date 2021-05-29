AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV PRIMER 5/30: Javier’s preview & predictions for Stadium Stampede 2, Omega vs. Cassidy vs. Pac, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The third Double or Nothing PPV event will be taking place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There is no one match that serves as an obvious draw, instead relying on the overall strength of the card to draw interest. This is not to say that there won’t be anything that may end up being memorable moment. The continued existence of the Inner Circle is at stake in a Stadium Stampede match, and all of the titles are on the line. With there being a surprise entrant for the Casino Royale match, do we see someone from another company step through the “forbidden door”? And as always, there is the tiresome question of whether CM Punk debuts THIS TIME.

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac – AEW World Championship Triple Threat Match

Story in a nutshell: Thinking that interfering in a match between the number one and number two ranked wrestlers would spare him from defending his title against the winner, Kenny Omega must instead defend the AEW World Championship against both Orange Cassidy and Pac.

A match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship was scheduled between Orange Cassidy and Pac who are the number one and number two ranked wrestlers in AEW. Orange Cassidy was knock out during the match but before that led to a finish, Don Callis emerged and while the referee was distracted, Kenny Omega knocked out Pac. Both wrestlers were counted out. Omega and Callis believed that by making sure there was no winner to the match, Kenny would not have to defend the title at Double or Nothing. Instead, Tony Khan, as relayed through Tony Schiavone, informed Kenny that he would defend the title against both men. Callis and Omega later approached Cassidy and offered him the opportunity to defer his shot at Double or Nothing to a later date since he was injured in his match with Pac. Cassidy returned the contract to Omega shredded, declaring his intention to remain in the match.

What really happened: Originally the match was to be a time limit draw leading to the same result, but Orange Cassidy was legitimately hurt during the match so an audible was called where Don Callis and Kenny Omega interfered instead.

Prediction and analysis: Orange Cassidy defies the odds and emerges as the new AEW champion much to the consternation of fans who view his gimmick with contempt. While I’d get a kick out of that outcome, Kenny will retain but I’m sure Orange Cassidy will look good. What I’d like to see is the requisite interference take out Pac, leaving Orange and Kenny alone in a one-on-one situation. Orange acquits himself well, but Kenny is just that much better than him. I think having Orange’s narrative be “he’s really good but not there yet” is better than “he would be champion if not for…” at this stage of his character development. Meanwhile this will give Pac something to gripe about leading into more conflict between the Elite and Triangulo de la Muerte (Death Triangle).

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After working herself up to be ranked number one in AEW’s ranking system, Britt Baker finally gets a shot at Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

Britt Baker worked her way through the ranks to become the number one ranked woman on the roster the moment that the champion Hikaru Shida dispatched the previous number one ranked woman, Tay Conti. Britt Baker also has a personal score to settle with Shida since Shida was responsible for breaking Bakers nose last year.

Prediction and analysis: I think it might be time to move on to Britt Baker. They have been building her up and there are plenty of babyface women that can go after the dentist. Also, Thunder Rosa has been lurking and the two have arguably the strongest rivalry in AEW Women’s Division so that will be a big match down the road. Also, also, Hikaru Shida’s one year plus title reign was celebrated with a brand-new belt, which is normally the kiss of doom.

MJF & Cash Wheeler & Dax Hardwood & Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Santana & Ortiz & Jake Hager – Stadium Stampede Match

Story in a nutshell: The blood feud between MJF’s Pinnacle and Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle may finally end in a Stadium Stampede match where a loss by Jericho’s team will result in their dissolution.

At Blood and Guts, Sammy Guevara surrendered for his team when MJF threatened to toss Jericho off of the cage. MJF tossed Jericho off of the cage anyway. The Inner Circle was able to get another match by humiliating MJF and the Pinnacle as they celebrated by dousing them in champagne. Only this time, MJF raised the stakes. If Inner Circle loses, they will have to disband. They also heavily emphasized that this match will be a violent affair and not comedic like the last Stadium Stampede. The Inner Circle had a celebration where they said good-bye in the event they lost. The celebration went poorly with the Pinnacle setting up an ambush for the Inner Circle.

Prediction and analysis: The Pinnacle are the new team and they’ll be that more dangerous without a faction that can directly oppose them, so it makes all the sense in the world for them to win to dissolve the Inner Circle. Most of the members of Inner Circle can survive this. Santana and Ortiz have been criminally underutilized so far in their AEW run. Sammy Guevara can carry on the Inner Circle spirit. Jericho is Teflon. Only Jake Hagar really needs to worry. One thing I’d look out for, and I can’t really pick out one moment that makes me feel this way, but I think there is a chance that Sammy Guevara turns on the Inner Circle causing them to lose.

Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson attacked Jon Moxley to solidify their alliance to Kenny Omega and his group and now Moxley and Kingston seek revenge.

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson were at odds with Kenny Omega thanks to his alliance with Don Callis and the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Things came to a head April 7 on Dynamite when the Bucks teamed with Jon Moxley against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. During the match, the Bucks couldn’t bring themselves to finish Omega so Moxley took it upon himself to punish Omega instead. The Bucks decided to officially throw their lot in with Omega and super-kicked Moxley. Eddie Kingston hit the ring to try to make the save but he was stopped by the Good Brothers. Omega was dragged onto Moxley for the win. Since then, Moxley and Kingston have targeted the Young Bucks, wrecking their locker room and stealing their shoes eventually being granted this match.

Prediction and analysis: This is an interesting match since a strong case can be made for either team winning. Young Bucks just turned heel so holding on to the titles solidifies their new status. However, a win by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston pulls Moxley out of the singles main event picture and Kenny Omega by extension, similar as to how Hangman Page and Kenny Omega’s run as tag team champions kept Omega from the World Championship picture. Plus, Moxley has been stacking up several high-profile losses recently too. While I’m sure I’m going to regret this, I’m going with Moxley and Kingston.

Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer – AEW TNT Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After Miro dispatched Darby Allin to capture the AEW TMNT Championship, Lance Archer made his intentions clear, that he would be the next challenger.

Miro has upped his aggression since the Arcade Anarchy match. First, he injured his friend, Kip Sabian, under the auspices of “tough love”. Then he set his eyes on Darby Allin’s title. Meanwhile Lance Archer started interrupting Sting’s promos, upset that he wasn’t getting screen time. Sting surprisingly agreed with him and gave him a “pep” talk. Archer began making saves when Sting and Darby were jumped by their opponents. Darby, exhausted by his pursuits, dropped the title to Miro. Archer then made his play, challenging Miro for the title. The two men also seem very eager to have a “big hoss” fight.

Prediction and analysis: Miro just won the title so no way he is dropping it so soon, right? Bigger question is how do they protect Archer? Archer has lost the last few title matches he has had so do they use a loss here as an impetus for a heel turn? Or will he start teaming up with Darby as a semi-regular tag team, replacing Sting if the feud between Darby and Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page continues?

Casino Battle Royale

Story in a nutshell: The winner of this match will be awarded a future AEW World Championship match.

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson are all the confirmed participants of this match. Twenty-one wrestlers draw from a deck of twenty-one cards, five of each suit plus the Joker. A suit is chosen and all of the wrestlers who drew that suit start the match. After a specified time interval, a second suit is chosen and those wrestlers are added to the match and so on until the person who drew the Joker enters last. A wrestler is eliminated by getting tossed over the top rope and the last man standing gets a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight champion.

Prediction and analysis: Unless the surprise entrant is a BIG surprise, this is Christian Cage’s match to win. He’ll have to watch out for Powerhouse Hobbs though, since Team Taz of which Hobbs is a member, has a score to settle with Christian (plus they had a backstage brawl on the go-home show). Can the surprise entrant be someone from NJPW, Rocky Romero perhaps? Is Satoshi Kojima who recently appeared on Impact Wrestling still around? Andrade has a date with Kenny Omega over in AAA this August in their Triple Mania event so maybe they work something on AEW leading to that?

Out there thought: Rich Swann from Impact Wrestling is the surprise and gets a shot at Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Agogo

Story in a nutshell: QT Marshall in his feud with Cody has produced a prized pugilist to pummel the persevering plumber’s grandson.

QT Marshall turned on Cody taking some of his students with him. Among them was Anthony Agogo (who apparently hates the United States) a former boxer who has, as you’d expect, great punching power. After Cody defeated QT Marshall, Agogo made his move and took Cody out and draped the United Kingdom’s flag over Cody reigniting the Revolutionary War. Cody then cut a promo that was not well received in some circles, was confusing for others, and loved by some. In the end, Cody said that for one night, at Double or Nothing, he will be wrestling as the American Dream. Nothing happened during the weigh in (other than some bad mic work from QT Marshall).

Prediction and analysis: I REALLY hope Cody comes out with an Apollo Creed (Rocky IV) like intro. Agogo is going punch Cody really hard and Cody will bleed. The American Dream will persevere and take down the powerful Agogo in the end.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

Story in a nutshell: Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page disdain Sting and Darby Allin and have been targeting them with sneak attacks but now Sting and Allin have a chance to strike back.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky have targeted Darby Allin and Sting. Ethan Page because he hates Darby Allin (based on history prior to their run in AEW). Sky figures that taking down a legend like Sting will make him a legend in his own right. During the lead up to the match, the then-TNT Champion, Darby Allin, was tossed down a flight of stairs. This plus his grueling wrestling schedule were part of the reason he dropped the belt to Miro.

Prediction and analysis: Sting wins his first live match in six years. Darby will be punished throughout the match. Sting will get the hot tag and clean house only to tag in Darby for a coffin drop. There will likely be a walk and brawl to start with first.

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Story in a nutshell: Brian Cage defeated “Hangman” Adam Page, knocking Page out of his number one ranked position and now Page tries to get his win back.

Adam Page drew the attention of Taz who has sent his team to take him out. First Page defeated Ricky Starks but lost to Brian Cage thanks to shenanigans by Team Taz. Page convinced Cage into going at it again by playing on his ego, telling Cage that he couldn’t beat Page without help. Cage has agreed to leave the rest of Team Taz behind at Double or Nothing.

Prediction and analysis: There had already been some tension between Cage and the rest of Team Taz. Page gets his win back and the two wrestlers will earn each other’s respect, facilitating a face turn by Cage and his separation from Team Taz.

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho – NWA World Women’s Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Champion Serena Deeb defends her title against former AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho.

Prediction and analysis: This should be a really good match. Deeb retains.

