VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #657 (June 16, 2001): Which WWF wrestler is ready to break out at King of the Ring? McNeill on Late Nite Nitro, Guerrero checks into rehab, Torch Talk, Keller’s End Notes, News, more

SUMMARY of #657 cover-dated June 16, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story previewing the King of the Ring tournament with analysis of which future star would win be picked to wear the crown… Pat McNeill’s feature column examines a potential WCW Late Night Nitro broadcast promoted by the WWF… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at Raw… WWF Newswire features details of Brian Christopher Lawler’s drug situation and Eddie Guerrero checking into rehab… WCW Newswire details the very latest in the WWF’s plans to revive the brand… Torch Talk with Bill Behrens, NWA V.P., pt. 2, features his evaluation of the state of the industry… Plus Ask the Torch, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, and more…



