The NXT Championship match for NXT TakeOver: In Your House has been made official.

As announced on this week’s episode of NXT, Karrion Kross will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole in a fatal five-way match.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1399897861895172097

O’Reilly, Dunne, and Gargano kicked off the show this week in a triple threat match with the winner earning a shot at Kross. Adam Cole made his triumphant return, interfered in the match and dismantled each participant, ending the match in a no contest. Later in the show, Cole proclaimed that he wanted the NXT Championship back and called Kross out. Kross and Cole traded verbal jabs until General Manager Regal walked out. Regal saw through Cole’s antics and manipulation tactics in an effort to weasel his way into a title match, but Kross demanded to face everyone at In Your House. Regal confirmed to both Kross and Cole that the match was on.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will stream live on Peacock on June 13. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight was also officially announced for the show.

