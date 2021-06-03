VIP AUDIO 6/2 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE releases, playoff basketball, “Project Hail Mary,” more (159 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP, Rich and Trav continue the discussion everyone is having concerning the WWE releases. Travis thinks Braun wrestles for WWE or no one, and an old media report quoting Braun supports that. Was it her public right-wing views that got Santana Garrett canned? Playoff basketball talk. Travis reads “Project Hail Mary” among others. Rich offends the Cheddar Bay Biscuit council.

