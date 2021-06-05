VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #658 (June 23, 2001): How Tough Enough could change way industry perceived, Lawler tells Torch about his WWE departure, WWF’s plans to turn Raw or Smackdown into WCW-branded show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #658 cover-dated June 23, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the beginning of the Tough Enough series and how it could change the way the country sees pro wrestling… WWF Newswire features exclusive quotes from Jerry Lawler about his departure from the WWF… WCW Newswire details plans to turn either Raw or Smackdown into a WCW-branded show… Torch Roundtable features staff suggestions on improving the WWF… Torch Talk with Bill Behrens… Plus Wade Keller’s “End Notes,” ETC. Newswire, Raw Report, Letters to the Torch, and more…



