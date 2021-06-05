FREE PODCAST 6/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani: Usos vs. Mysterios with Reigns angle at end, Crews vs. Owens, Hell in a Cell speculation, live callers & emails (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including The Usos challenging The Mysterios for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles twice, plus a Roman Reigns angle at end, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the IC Title, and reaction to Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Hell in a Cell speculation, and more with live callers and emails.

