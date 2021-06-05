VIP AUDIO 6/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Usos challenge Mysterios for Tag Team Titles with pressure from Reigns to deliver, Crews vs. Owens for IC Title, Belair, Profits, Carmella, Boogs (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including The Usos challenging The Mysterios for Smackdown Tag Team Titles with pressure from Roman Reigns to deliver, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for IC Title, plus promos from Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Carmella, Sami Zayn, and even Rick Boogs.

