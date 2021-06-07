6/7 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante, Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read, Jade Cargill in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

JUNE 7, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Santana and Ortiz were backstage. They said their last match was on February 17, 2021, which happened to be their first tag team title opportunity. They said the loss was dangerous because it’s made them hungrier. They said they’ll be back for that top spot, and it all begins tonight on Elevation.

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to tonight’s show.

(1) JADE CARGILL (w/Mark Sterling) vs. RACHE CHANEL

The two locked up, and Cargill immediately threw Chanel to the mat. Cargill threw Chanel into the air, then caught her and hit a crucifix slam. She followed up with the Jaded finisher for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A complete squash. Cargill is now 7-0.)

– After the match, Sterling took the mic. He said AEW knows what they have in Cargill and they’re no longer going to exploit her. He said she has the best representation in him now, and the first thing they’ll do is renegotiate Cargill’s contract. Sterling then pitched it to Cargill to hit her catchphrase, “I’m that bitch!”

(2) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. LIAM GRAY & ADRIAN ALANIS

Santana nailed Alanis with a dropkick in the early going of the match. Santana followed it up by dropping Alanis face-first across the top turnbuckle. Ortiz tagged in and hit a jumping DDT through the ropes. Gray tagged in, and Ortiz nailed him a shotgun dropkick. Alanis and Santana each tagged in again. Santana got a close two count, which Gray broke up. Ortiz tagged back in and helped Santana double-team Alanis. Ortiz hit a powerbomb and picked up the win.

WINNERS: Santana & Ortiz in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Santana and Ortiz looked smooth here, with little to no concern for their chances against the lesser Alanis and Gray at any time during the match. I also enjoyed their hard open backstage interview to kick off tonight’s show.)

– The Dark Order were backstage. Evil Uno asked them if they were all excited that the TNT Title was coming back to Dark Order this Friday. Uno said he knows he has to first face Danny Limelight tonight.

(3) SCORPIO SKY vs. TREVOR READ

Ethan Page joined commentary for this match. Sky took Read down to the mat, then worked a headlock. The crowd got behind Read and cheered him on while booing Sky in the process. Sky missed a right hand, which allowed Read to nail him with a chop to the chest. Sky took the advantage back, however, and landed a stiff back breaker on Read.

The crowd clapped again for Read, which seemed to give him some momentum. Read knocked Sky to the mat but looked to the crowd for more. Sky took advantage of the momentary lapse, hitting a dragon screw leg whip then locking in the heel lock for the win.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a short one, but the crowd was into both competitors. It was fun hearing the crowd get behind Read here, while booing Sky in the process.)

– The Varsity Blonds were backstage saying they may have lost their recent match against the Young Bucks, but they’re ready for The Wingmen tonight. They chanted “Varsity” as the segment closed.

(4) BRIAN CAGE & POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Team Taz) vs. TREVOR AEON & KENDALL BLAKE

Taz joined commentary for this match. Hobbs kicked things off against and nailed his opponent with an explosive clothesline, then power slammed him nine times in a row. Hobbs stopped just before ten to quiet the crowd. Cage tagged in and threw the opponent into his corner so he could tag out. Cage picked up where Hobbs left off, basically demolishing his opponent. Cage hit a clothesline, then hit the Drill Claw for the win.

WINNERS: Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A complete squash. Like last week, Schiavone and Wight didn’t help out much when lacking to mention who was in the ring with Hobbs and Cage at any given time.)

(5) EVIL UNO (w/The Dark Order) vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT

This was, perhaps surprisingly, Evil Uno’s AEW singles debut. Uno and Limelight exchanged respect for one another as the bell rang. Limelight nailed Uno with a dropkick, then played to the crowd. Uno hit Limelight with a shoulder tackle, then mimicked Limelight’s dance. Limelight reversed a move by Uno, which took Uno to the outside. Limelight followed it up by hitting a 360 spin over the top rope onto Uno. Back inside, Uno took back offensive control. Limelight tried fighting back but Uno kept laying in chops to his chest. Limelight blocked Uno’s finisher, then nailed Uno with a kick to his face as Uno charged in. Limelight looked to be busted open from the mouth.

Uno caught Limelight’s leg after a series of stiff kicks, then nailed Limelight with a neck breaker. Uno hit Limelight with a brain buster but could only get a two count on the follow up pin attempt. Limelight got a close two count on a roll up attempt. Limelight went to the top but was shoved off by Uno. Uno followed it up with the Something Evil (a ripcord flatliner) finisher for the win.

WINNER: Evil Uno in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a good match, but I was hoping for more going in. That being said, this was a must-needed singles win (well, his only singles win) by Uno going into his match against Miro on this week’s Dynamite.)

– Diamante was backstage discussing her match against Shida tonight. She said everyone will forget Shida was ever the AEW Women’s champion.

(6) ETHAN PAGE vs. MIKE SYDAL

Scorpio Sky joined commentary for this match. Sydal nailed Page with a dropkick and an enziguri early on. Page missed a splash into the corner, which allowed Sydal to climb to the top, but he was knocked off by Page. Page played to the crowd, which allowed Sky to talk about how charismatic Page is. Page nailed Sydal with a back breaker.

The crowd willed Sydal back to life. He tried to oblige them by hitting Page with a series of back elbows. Page, however, regained the offensive momentum by taking Sydal down with a shoulder block. Page perched Sydal on the top rope and tried for a super plex. Sydal fought him off then used his flexibility to evade Page. Page was on the outside, and Sydal hit a tope through the ropes. With Page back inside, Sydal climbed to the top and hit a double knee takedown for a very close two count.

Sydal tried locking in a reverse DDT, but Page threw him off. Page went for the Ego’s Edge, but Sydal evaded again. Sydal went for a standing moonsault, but Page got his knees up. Page followed up with the Ego’s Edge for the win.

WINNER: Ethan Page in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Page and Sky each rack up wins here tonight as they continue to climb the tag team and singles ranks. While I’m still waiting on a team name, I appreciate the progress with the similar style tights. Baby steps I guess?)

(7) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. ALEX REYNOLDS & ALAN “5” ANGELS (w/The Dark Order)

Reynolds nailed Bowens with a running takedown then a flying back forearm. Angels and Caster each tagged in for their respective teams. Caster was favoring his leg after Angels nailed him with kicks to the back of the knee. Angels took Caster down, but Caster fought right back with a double chop to the throat of Angels. Angels went back to the legs, which took Caster down, then tagged Reynolds back in.

With The Acclaimed on the floor, Reynolds and Angels did a double tope suicida on both men. Bowens picked Reynolds up on his shoulders then dropped him face-first on the apron. Inside, Caster hit a back suplex on Angels. Bowens and Reynolds squared off next, with Bowens hitting a brain buster for a two count. The Acclaimed cut the ring off from Reynolds, who fought out of the corner, and rolled over to Angels for the hot tag.

Angels took out each member of The Acclaimed, which ignited the crowd. Reynolds tagged back in, and he and Angels hit a series of double team moves on Bowens before Caster came in to break things up. Angels hit another suicida on Bowens on the outside. Bowens distracted the ref by holding up his boombox, then throwing in his chain to Bowens. It didn’t work the first time. They tried again, this time with their boombox, and The Acclaimed picked up the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I was surprised this one went about seven minutes, since the time actually flew by. These two teams worked fairly well together, and kept things moving along nicely.)

(8) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Best Friends) vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Aminata and Statlander reversed one another’s arm bars several times, mocking one another in the process. Statlander got a close two count after a roll up and bridge attempt. Aminata nailed Statlander in the back with a few stiff kicks. Statlander blocked a suplex attempt and landed one of her own on Aminata. Aminata threw Statlander face-first into the turnbuckle but missed a follow up attempt. Statlander hit a running knee then a spinning slam for a two count.

Aminata rolled Statlander up for a close two count, then nailed her with a thrust kick. Aminata followed it up with a vicious looking flatliner (ouch!) for a very close two count. Statlander came back with her Big Bang Theory finisher for the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A sloppy finish to this one as Statlander almost dropped Aminata with her finishing move. Aminata has a great look and is someone I’m adding to my watch list moving forward.)

(9) VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart) vs. JD DRAKE & RYAN NEMETH (w/The Wingmen)

Pillman and Nemeth kicked things off. Pillman got the upper hand, and hit Nemeth with an arm drag, then worked his arm over until he tagged Garrison in. The Blonds hit a neck breaker/leg drop combo on Nemeth. Nemeth rolled to the outside and took Hart’s cheer sign away from her, then broke it in two. Pillman charged out after him and rolled Nemeth back inside the ring. As Pillman was trying to get into the ring, he was cut off by Drake, who nailed him then rolled him back into the ring. Nemeth took control from there.

Nemeth and Drake exchanged a series of tags and kept Pillman toward their side of the ring. Garrison tagged in and took out both Drake and Nemeth. Garrison nailed Drake with a boot to the face then picked him up for a slam and a close two count. Nemeth nailed Garrison with a neck breaker, and Drake came off the top with a moonsault. Pillman broke up the pin attempt. Pillman tagged in and nailed Drake with a flying clothesline, then covered for the win.

WINNERS: Varsity Blonds in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I am digging the consistent growth of the Varsity Blonds, but I’m surprised they’re technically still ranked #1 in the tag team rankings. Maybe I am taking these rankings a bit too seriously, but shouldn’t we all be? Nevertheless, they moved to 13-4 for the year.)

– A review of last week’s Double or Nothing event aired, with a recap of Britt Baker’s title win over Shida.

(10) DIAMANTE vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Shida came to the ring sporting a new, shorter, hair style as well as new gear. Diamante kicked Shida in the stomach after a lock up attempt. Shida threw Diamante across the ring, then nailed her with a running knee strike in the corner. Diamante hit Shida with a back elbow, then hit a backstabber off the ropes. Diamante slammed Shida to the mat, then hit a falling headbutt splash for a two count.

Shida fired back on Diamante, as she hit her with a few rights, slammed her into the turnbuckle, then hit her with a knee to the face. With both women on the top turnbuckle, Diamante pulled Shida down and hooked her leg in the top rope. Shida was able to kick out on a pin attempt. Shida hit an enziguri, but Diamante came right back with a reverse DDT and a close two count. Diamante missed a code red, which allowed Shida to hit a running knee strike.

Diamante caught Shida’s running knee attempt the second time and got a close two count on a follow-up pin attempt. Shida hit a knee strike from the back, a diving forearm, then a spinning knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I love what Shida did here, coming out with a new look right after her title loss at DoN. I think it’s a simple but effective way to restart after holding the title for a full year. A good main event you should go out of your way to watch.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Just as I was getting used to long marathon episodes of Elevation, this week’s show followed last week’s by lasting less than 1.5 hours. Either it’s a coincidence, or something to expect more of now that more fans are present for these shows. While there wasn’t anything spectacular to speak of this week, go out of your way to see the main event. Shida and Diamante had a solid match, and this marked Shida’s post-DoN title loss with a new look.

