Changes made to WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 7, 2021

Two significant changes were made to the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Lashley and McIntyre signed the contract to make the match official. Before they put pen to paper, each man added a special stipulation. Lashley demanded that this match serve as McIntyre’s final championship opportunity, so long as he is still champion. McIntyre agreed, but demanded that the match take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Lashley agreed as well. The segment ended with both stars signing the contract and Drew McIntyre slicing through the table he sat at with his sword.

Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock on Sunday June 20. Other matches on the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

