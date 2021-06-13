Second championship match inside Hell in a Cell made official

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, inside Hell in a Cell, has been made official.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Rey Mysterio challenged Reigns to the match after Reigns took out Dominik Mysterio two weeks ago. Paul Heyman accepted Rey’s challenge on behalf of Reigns on Talking Smack.

For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/WiOcUkrakU — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2021

Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock on Sunday June 20. Other matches on the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell, and more.

