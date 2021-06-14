News Ticker

WWE set to hold tryouts in Las Vegas during Summerslam week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 14, 2021

WWE is in the market for a new batch of talent.

On Monday, the company announced a multi-day talent tryout in an effort to find the “next generation of Superstars.” Both men and women will have the the opportunity to showcase their skills, with the ultimate goal of being chosen to continue their training at the WWE Performance Center.

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

WWE Summerslam will take place on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No official matches for the show have been announced at this time.

