SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is in the market for a new batch of talent.

On Monday, the company announced a multi-day talent tryout in an effort to find the “next generation of Superstars.” Both men and women will have the the opportunity to showcase their skills, with the ultimate goal of being chosen to continue their training at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of #SummerSlam Week! More info: https://t.co/SYMWbQmjEQ pic.twitter.com/dNqn14aQ6y — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

WWE Summerslam will take place on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No official matches for the show have been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: Second championship match inside Hell in a Cell made official