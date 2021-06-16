New Smackdown match announced for Friday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis is officially scheduled for Smackdown on Friday night. On Wednesday’s episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton announced the match.
As first announced on @WWETheBump, @AngeloDawkins will be out for payback when he goes head-to-head with @otiswwe this Friday on #SmackDown! https://t.co/Xnptc6GAaB pic.twitter.com/YCK1QU7jwz
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: @otiswwe will go one-on-one with @AngeloDawkins this Friday night on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/k2LrDtU9s7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 16, 2021
The Street Profits and the team of Chad Gable & Otis have been in a feud for the last few weeks. Gable wrestled Montez Ford on last week’s episode of Smackdown, but the match ended in a disqualification after Otis interfered.
