New Smackdown match announced for Friday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 16, 2021

The Street Profits
Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis is officially scheduled for Smackdown on Friday night. On Wednesday’s episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton announced the match.

The Street Profits and the team of Chad Gable & Otis have been in a feud for the last few weeks. Gable wrestled Montez Ford on last week’s episode of Smackdown, but the match ended in a disqualification after Otis interfered.

