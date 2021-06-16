New Smackdown match announced for Friday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis is officially scheduled for Smackdown on Friday night. On Wednesday’s episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton announced the match.

The Street Profits and the team of Chad Gable & Otis have been in a feud for the last few weeks. Gable wrestled Montez Ford on last week’s episode of Smackdown, but the match ended in a disqualification after Otis interfered.

CATCH-UP: 6/11 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Mysterios seeking payback, Owens & E vs. Crews & Zayn, “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Rollins, more