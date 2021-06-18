6/18 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match, Big E & Owens vs. Crews & Azeez, Otis vs. Dawkins, Shinsuke vs. Corbin for the Crown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 18, 2021

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA IN “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on the Mysterio Family-Roman Reigns saga.

-Cole welcomed viewers to the ThunderDome and hyped the Hell in a Cell match. They showed it lowering as Cole said for the first time in Network Television history, there’d be a Hell in a Cell match this night.

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. Cole said the news broke last night that this match would happen tonight. McAfee quoted Rey’s Tweet saying he couldn’t wait until Sunday, and then Reigns agreed because it’d be his pleasure to disgrace what’s left of the Mysterio family name on any night of the week. Rey looked into the camera and said any parent knows the feeling of pain, hurt, and sadness he is feeling. He said he told his son Dominik of the risks of competing in the ring. He said he can walk, but who knows when he’ll be back in the ring. He said Reigns tossed his son like a bag of bricks over the ropes onto the floor. He said he’d never forget the sound and the helpless look in Dominik’s eyes as he suffered in pain. He said he’ll never forget the man who did that to him. He said that’s why he wants the match tonight, because he can’t wait another day. Rey said he knows he agreed to the match on Twitter, but he wants to hear it from his mouth right then and there. He paused. “Get out here, you son of a bitch,” he said. Still no answer after ten seconds. Then the cage began to lower around Rey. Cole said Rey will be in the HIAC structure for the first time tonight. McAfee wondered why the cage was lowering. “Who’s calling the shots around here?” he asked.

Reigns music played. Cole said he does things on his time. Reigns said what he did to Dominik was PG compared to what he’ll do to him tonight, so is he sure. Rey said he’s never been more sure of anything. Reigns said he tried to be diplomatic, “but now we do it my way.” He handed Paul Heyman the mic and walked off. Heyman followed. They showed Rey looking around the HIAC cage.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another strong promo from Rey, among his better career promos. Reigns was his usual stellar self in how he reacted to Rey. It’ll be very interesting to see if a 24 hour notice of a big PPV match being moved to Smackdown affects viewership numbers much. Smackdown has drawn under 2 million live and same-night viewers since the throwback episode in early May.)

-They went to McAfee and Cole at ringside who pivoted to plugging Commander Azzez’s debut later.

-Apollo Crews and Azzez made their ring entrance. A soundbite aired of Crews excitedly telling Kevin Owens and Big E they will know true pain. Azeez said they’d feel his boot. [c]

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Owens and Big E backstage. Owens said he’s not worried despite how big Azzez is because Big E is the strongest wrestler in the locker room. Big E said KO is talented, but didn’t gush. KO asked, “That’s it? I just showered you with praise.” Big E said the wound is still fresh. Big E then broke into preacher mode and said they will not be deterred because Azeeze and Crews will feel their power. He looked over at Owens.

(1) COMMANDER AZEEZ & APOLLO CREWS vs. KEVIN OWENS & BIG E

Sami joined the announcers on commentary. Cole gave Sami a hard time for his documentary will being in production after all this time. Azeez tagged in a minute into the match and gave Big E a boot to the jaw to drop him. Big E rolled to ringside. Azeez, who wrestled in his “military uniform,” bodyslammed Big. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Azeez was in control against Big E. Crews tagged in and went for a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Big E countered and dropped Crews onto the ring apron. KO then tagged in and landed a quick Swanton for a two count. Azeez charged at Owens, but Owens ducked and Azeez flew over the top rope. He landed on his feet, though, and threw KO into the ringpost. Sami charged at KO for a cheapshot, but a DISTRACTED Owens turned and saw him, so Sami backed off quickly. When KO returned to the ring, Azeez caught him with a surprise Nigerian Nail for the three count. Azeez delivered another Nigerian Nail to Owens after the match.

WINNERS: Crews & Azeez in 6:00.

-Sami backstage relished the condition of KO who was gasping for breath. He said he could watch that forever.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m sensing an Owens vs. Sami match will be added Sunday, maybe inside the Cell. Azeez was about what you’d expect. Showed a little bit more than Omos.)

-A brief video package hyped Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin up next. [c]

-Cole plugged Reigns vs. Mysterio.

-The camera showed Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce chatting about how big tonight’s main event is. Owens barged in, coughing and gasping for breath, and he asked for Sami. Sonya asked if he’s sure. He said yes. Pearce said he’d give him Sami on Sunday.

(2) KING CORBIN vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/Rick Boogs) – Battle for the Crown



Boogs introduced himself on the stage as he played his guitar. Next to him was the crown on a table. He introduced Nakamura as the King of Strong Style. McAfee gushed that he’s the greatest musician on Earth. He said it gets better every week. Corbin took control at the bell. When Nakamura made a comeback, he played air guitar next to Boogs at ringside as they cut to a very early break. [c]

Back from the break, Corbin had Nakamura grounded.