New matches announced for Saturday’s AEW Dynamite special

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW announced new matches for Saturday night’s AEW Dynamite special.
In a post on Twitter, the company announced Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny, Bear Bronson vs. Ethan Page, and Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin for the show. Martin and Sydal recently competed against one another on AEW Dark.
1 week from TONIGHT #AEWDynamite returns to LIVE Wednesdays, and THIS Saturday night Dynamite’s Live at 8/7c on TNT! GM @TonyKhan has booked @callmekrisstat (w/ @orangecassidy in her corner) in a big bout vs. #TheBunny (@AllieWrestling w/ #TheBlade)!
🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/5IiTdXKhfJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2021
1 week from TONIGHT #AEWDynamite returns to LIVE Wednesdays, but #SaturdayNightDynamite is Live THIS Saturday at 8/7c on TNT, & GM @TonyKhan has booked a rematch of a great #AEWDark main event: #TopFlight’s #DanteMartin (@lucha_angel1) vs. @MattSydal!
🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/ZvBMymfBH4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2021
Other matches on the show include Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF.
CATCH-UP: Location announced for AEW Rampage premiere episode
Leave a Reply