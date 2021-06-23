News Ticker

New matches announced for Saturday’s AEW Dynamite special

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 23, 2021

Matt Sydal (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
AEW announced new matches for Saturday night’s AEW Dynamite special.

In a post on Twitter, the company announced Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny, Bear Bronson vs. Ethan Page, and Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin for the show. Martin and Sydal recently competed against one another on AEW Dark.

Other matches on the show include Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF.

