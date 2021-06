SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is set to return home to their Madison Square Garden roots in September.

PWInsider is reporting that the company will return to the world’s most famous arena for Smackdown on September 10. This will be the first WWE event at the venue since their scheduled 2020 dates were cancelled due to COVID-19.

