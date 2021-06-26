VIP AUDIO 6/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-23-2003): Review of Raw including Austin-Goldberg-Bischoff segment, Jericho’s obsession with Austin, Rock’s early movie reviews, OVW-WWE, latest from TNA (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Wade Keller Hotline originally published on September 23, 2003 covering these topics: Review of Raw including Steve Austin-Goldberg-Eric Bischoff segment, Chris Jericho’s obsession with Steve Austin, The Rock’s early movie reviews, OVW-WWE, latest from TNA, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO