Qualifying matches for NXT Breakout Tournament announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 1, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
The first batch of qualifying matches for the NXT Breakout Tournament were announced on Thursday. The bouts will take place on Friday during 205 Live.

The scheduled qualifier matches are:

  • Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase
  • Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy

The winners of these matches will officially enter the field of eight for the tournament that will begin on July 13. NXT ran the first Breakout Tournament in 2019. Jordan Myles was crowned the winner.

