Qualifying matches for NXT Breakout Tournament announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The first batch of qualifying matches for the NXT Breakout Tournament were announced on Thursday. The bouts will take place on Friday during 205 Live.

The scheduled qualifier matches are:

Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase

Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy

The #NXTBreakout Tournament takes center stage with a pair of Qualifying Matches tomorrow night on #205Live! #WWENXT Full preview 👉 https://t.co/z1OIkGTGv0 pic.twitter.com/8uYqKUcsxh — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 1, 2021

The winners of these matches will officially enter the field of eight for the tournament that will begin on July 13. NXT ran the first Breakout Tournament in 2019. Jordan Myles was crowned the winner.

CATCH-UP: New tag team title match set for Great American Bash