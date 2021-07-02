VIP AUDIO 7/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3): WWE scheduling MSG near AEW in N.Y., who should beat The Bucks, favorite MMA era, are bikers tougher than wrestlers, Lesnar in Japan, more (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 3), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Who started collectible wrestling chairs at events and why did it start?

Is WWE scheduling MSG within days of the AEW debut in Queens, N.Y. a coincidence, and if not, what’s WWE’s motivation?

Have you seen “Money Plane” with Edge and Kelsey Grammer?

In defense of the “Excuse me!” schtick of Vickie Guerrero?

What does Todd think of Kenny Omega’s presentation lately?

Can Todd still defend the Nick Khan hiring after the latest cutbacks and other destructive decisions?

Did Konnan decide to score points instead of selling a feud last Saturday night?

Who would end The Young Bucks AEW Tag Team Title reign?

Wasn’t Jake Hager vs. Wardlow reminiscent of “The Gentleman Smasher” Corcoran?

What is your favorite era of UFC/MMA?

Does Vince McMahon even know how to create new stars, and what can be learned about his view of NXT now from how he treated Jerry Lawler, Dory Funk Jr. Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, and Kerry Von Erich?

What do you know about Dara Singh as a pro wrestler?

How do Japanese fans view American wrestlers coming to New Japan or the country in general, and how would the Okada reception in the U.S. compared to a similar wrestler going to Japan?

How was Brock Lesnar’s run in Japan, and what b.s. did he pull when he was there?

Does Japan have a history of “one shots” with big name U.S. wrestlers who didn’t have long stints there, and why did some top wrestlers such as Goldberg and Randy Savage not wrestle there more?

What’s the story with Piper Niven’s awful name? What are some of the worst names of wrestlers over the years?

Has the recent history of how Money in the Bank contracts are cashed in degrading a once valuable concept within WWE?

Who is tougher – pro wrestlers or bikers (bikies)?

Thoughts on an indy match with wrestlers wearing tutu skirts?

What’s the process in UFC behind interim titles?

Looking back at a Top 50 Rankings from 1981 Wrestling World, who was left off, and who should be ranked higher?

Why did AEW make such a big deal out of leaving Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place, an arena they own?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO