VIP AUDIO 7/4 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Playing catch-up with New Japan Strong and previews for upcoming events (19 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado catches up to New Japan Strong including Karl Fredricks facing Tom Lawlor for the Strong Openweight title. He also covers recent New Japan news of upcoming event and fans back in attendance for their US shows, and a lot more (including, weirdly enough, the origins of a popular expression). Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

