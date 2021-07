SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are the results from the July 2 edition of NJPW Strong: Fireworks Frenzy:

(1) Lio Rush beat Adrien Quest at 8:19 with Rush Hour.

(2) Hikuleo beat Jordan Clearwater at 7:44 with The Tongan Driver.

(3) Fred Rosser beat Bateman at 15:34 with Rosser Flowsion.