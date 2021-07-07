SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE is heading to the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.
In a press release Wednesday, WWE announced the partnership, revealing that Smackdown on July 23 would be a split broadcast with some matches emanating from Rolling Loud and others from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
“Gracing the same stage as festival headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from Rolling Loud Miami. The July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature a split-site broadcast with multiple matches at Rolling Loud Miami, and the remainder of the evening held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.”
Rolling Loud is a hip hop music festival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 2021 festival is sold out.
