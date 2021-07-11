Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair win ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one won the 2021 ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment.

In 2019, Roman Reigns won the award for his return to the company after battling leukemia.

CATCH-UP: NXT stars make main roster debuts on this week’s Smackdown