Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair win ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 11, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE and Complex Sports
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one won the 2021 ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment.

In 2019, Roman Reigns won the award for his return to the company after battling leukemia.

