Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair win ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one won the 2021 ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment.
And the #ESPY for Best #WWE Moment goes to…@BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE for their epic #WrestleMania showdown! https://t.co/tykDJH0fFg
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2021
In 2019, Roman Reigns won the award for his return to the company after battling leukemia.
We did it!!!! Let’s make more magic @wwe https://t.co/WczHhwDHnK
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 11, 2021
ESPY WINNERS!
Thank you EVERYONE!@ESPYS @wwe @espn #ESPYs2021 pic.twitter.com/lMMuwlcUZL
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 11, 2021
