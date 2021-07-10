VIP AUDIO 7/10 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including analysis of Punk-Cena-McMahon segment, sinking SD ratings, GLADD reacts to Punk controversy, Cena’s Wrestling IQ, 2011 MITB hype, more (212 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month.

•The July 5, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the continued slide of Smackdown ratings with perspective on where this fits into the cable landscape and some ideas for WWE to shake up the show’s content to combat the trend. Also, items on MVP, Scott Hall, GLADD reacting to C.M. Punk controversy, and a commentary on the end comparing the ratings for UFC vs. Pro Wrestling and how the presentation may affect that.

•The July 6, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including: Thieves break into WWE wrestler luggage on tour, Smackdown tour begins with Justin Gabriel turn, C.M. Punk given grand sendoff on final Raw tour date, Comic Com notes, and Raw viewership news this week.

•The July 7, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format covering these topics: Six prospective Hall of Fame headliners, pros and cons of WWE dropping Smackdown entirely, does Shawn Michaels get preferential treatment, more.

•The July 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a look at the next two PPVs including WWE Money in the Bank PPV line-up updates and Destination X’s line-up, TNA announcing change, upcoming DVD releases, Airport Gate notes, and more.

•The July 9, 2011 episode features a look at TNA Impact Wrestling from Thursday night featuring a rundown and analysis of TNA’s final Destination X hype, but was it even a priority for them compared to hyping next week’s Impact? What worked and didn’t work.

•The July 10, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including the following topics: How does John Cena’s “Wrestling IQ” compare to his predecessors, was Shawn Michaels upset when Hall and Nash left the WWF for WCW, what was it like when PWTorch became a full time job, and ideas for future Hall of Fame headliners such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Kane (and who definitely should not induct them!).

•The July 11, 2011 episode features guest analyst Bruce Mitchell for a very in-depth walk through and breakdown of the Vince McMahon-John Cena-C.M. Punk promos on a highly anticipated episode of Raw featuring the final Money in the Bank PPV hype. They break down the 30 percent that really worked, but the 70 percent that largely could have and should have been cut.

