FREE PODCAST 7/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Jeff of “Jeff vs. The World” returns to talk Hit Row, Rolling Loud and Smackdown’s appearance being landmark, Wu-Tang and the culture, more (77 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Jeff Jones of “Jeff vs. The World” and the “I’m Not Dave” podcast joins to talk DC Cab (what?!), its relation to Hit Row, the power of authenticity within the stable, prior rap acts that haven’t been as scrutinized, Smackdown Live at Rolling Loud and how that outreach is essential for continued WWE growth, the difference between Hit Row and The Acclaimed, how Beast Wars explains STARDOM faction rules, Wu-Tang, Shaw Bros, and more!

For more information on Wu-Tang Clan and their tie to Shaw Brothers, please read:

https://splice.com/blog/shaw- brothers-studio-wu-tang-clan/

https://screenrant.com/wu- tang-clan-rza-kung-fu-movies- inspired-their-hip-hop/



