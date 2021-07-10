NXT stars make main roster debuts on this week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Smackdown women’s division was jolted with new talent on Friday night.

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their main roster debuts as a tag team against Natalya & Tamina, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Blackheart and Nox defeated the champions in a non-title match on the show.

Blackheart has been a fixture of the women’s tag team division in NXT with Ember Moon as her partner and both became the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in March of this year. Nox has been sidelined with an ACL tear, but made her return to NXT on this week’s episode of the show.

In addition to Blackheart and Nox, a debut vignette for Toni Storm aired and it appears she will be joining the Smackdown brand soon as well.

