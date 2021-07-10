Major tag match announced for MITB go home episode of Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major six-man tag team match has been announced for next week’s Money in the Bank go home episode of Smackdown. The show will mark WWE’s return to live crowds for television for the first time since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

During this week’s episode of Talking Smack it was announced that Roman Reigns & The Usos would face Edge & The Mysterios next week.

On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, Edge called out Roman Reigns. Reigns walked out alone, but was then flanked by both Jey and Jimmy Uso. As the Usos hit the ring to attack Edge with Reigns, Dominik and Rey Mysterio helped make the save. Edge, Rey, and Dominik fought off Reigns and his cousins to end the show.

Edge will face Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal Championship on the line at Money in the Bank on Sunday July 18. Crowds will be present for that show as well.

Other announced matches for next week’s Smackdown include Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, and more.

