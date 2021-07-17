Official date for Toni Storm SmackDown debut revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Toni time is set for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Toni Storm would make her official WWE main roster debut next week on Fox. On last week’s episode of the show, a vignette for Storm aired, but didn’t reveal an exact debut date.

Storm has been a prevalent act on both the NXT and NXT UK brands since joining the WWE. She was the NXT UK Women’s Champion and won the second Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018.

CATCH-UP: Davey Boy Smith Jr. confirms he’s back with WWE