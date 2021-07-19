SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nikki A.S.H is the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Nikki bolted down to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract after the main event that saw Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for Flair’s title in a Money in the Bank rematch. Flair got herself disqualified, allowing her to keep her championship, but her and Ripley brawled after the match. Ripley got the upper hand and hit Flair with a Riptide on the outside of the ring. Ripley then rolled Flair into the ring and Nikki struck.

With Charlotte down and the cash-in championship match officially started, Nikki jumped off the top rope and connected with a cross body before making the cover for the win. After, she celebrated in the audience with the cheering fans.

Nikki won the briefcase and championship match contract after winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night. This is Nikki’s first singles championship in WWE.

CATCH-UP: 7/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Cena’s return promo to start the show, MITB fallout, what’s next for Lashley, Flair, Ripley, A.S.H., more