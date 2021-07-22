THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/22: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Chris Sabin

Sabin’s match at Slammiversary against Moose was the surprise of the night. Sabin and Moose worked really well together and put on an excellent match that saw Sabin got the upset win at the end. With the momentum from this win, I would like to see Sabin positioned as a contender for Kenny Omega’s Impact World Title.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams in an Ultimate X Match

The opening contest at Slammiversary was an incredible Ultimate X Match for the X Division Title. The title was hung up on a giant X that hovered above the ring. The action was nonstop and featured cool spots such as Petey Williams doing a Canadian Destroyer while in the air and Josh Alexander applying an ankle lock while hanging from the X. After 16 minutes of action, Alexander knocked Bey off the X to grab the belt and retain the title.

Impact TV Results (7/15/21):

-Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering beat Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

-Havok beat Tasha Steelz

-Steve Maclin beat Kal Herro

-Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, & Petey Williams beat Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera

-Moose beat Hernandez

-Joe Doering beat Doc Gallows, Willie Mack, & Fallah Bahh

Slammiversary PPV Results (7/17/21):

-Josh Alexander beat Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, & Petey Williams in an Ultimate X match to retain the X Division Title

-Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green beat Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood

-W. Morrissey beat Brian Myers

-Finjuice beat Shera & Madman Fulton

-Chris Sabin beat Moose

-The Good Brothers beat Rhino & Joe Doering, Willie Mack & Rich Swann, & Fallah Bahh & No Way to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Thunder Rosa

-Kenny Omega beat Sami Callihan to retain the Impact Wrestling World Title

In the News:

Impact’s upcoming Homecoming special on Impact Plus on July 31st will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown a King and Queen… SPOILER ALERT: Wrestling Inc. first reported that Kiera Hogan announced on her Only Fans account that her contract with Impact has expired and she is exploring other options. Her departure from the company will be explored in future episodes of the TV show.

Coming Up:

This week’s episode will deal with the fallout of the Slammiversary PPV:

-Jay White will address why he showed up at the end of Slammiversary

-Rosemary & Havok vs. Fire N Flava

-Finjuice vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-Brian Myers, Sam Beale, & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona, Jake Something, & Chelsea Green

-Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

-An appearance by Mickie James

