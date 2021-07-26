Raw Women’s Championship match set for Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at Summerslam has officially been set.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville revealed that Nikki A.S.H would defend her newly won championship against both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WWE’s annual summer event.

Nikki A.S.H kicked off the show to celebrate last week’s Money in the Bank cash-in and championship victory. Charlotte interrupted and claimed Nikki’s victory wasn’t credible due to Rhea Ripley’s involvement. Charlotte then laid claim to a rematch. That statement brought out Ripley and she claimed the same. With both women vying for a title shot, the Raw authority figures settled the issue and booked the triple threat. Later in the show, Nikki lost a singles match to Flair in the main event.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

