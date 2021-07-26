FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC event headlined by Dillashaw and Sandhagen, preview upcoming UFC Fight Night, talk potential of Danielson and CM Punk in AEW (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC event, headlined by T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The show closes with Rick and Robert talking about the potential of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk in AEW.

