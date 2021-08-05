FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Bobby Eaton, Bray’s WWE departure and potential in AEW, Adam Cole in AEW, Ric Flair, United Center sellout, reviews of AEW, SD, Raw, NXT (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They cover the following topics: Remembering Bobby Eaton… Bray Wyatt’s WWE departure and potential in AEW… Adam Cole in AEW and should he disrupt prior plans… Ric Flair’s WWE departure and value to AEW… AEW United Center sellout… Reviews of last two AEW Dynamite episodes including Nick Gage, Juventud, Cody-Malakai angle… Review of Smackdown including Roman Reigns-Finn Balor contract signing with Baron Corbin and John Cena… Review of NXT including Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano with romance with Indi Hartwell at stake… And more…

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO