VIP AUDIO 8/4 – East Coast Cast #563 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Jericho facing Juventud Guerrera, prevailing Danielson and Punk AEW rumors, Max Caster raps his way into Tony Khan’s doghouse, more (94 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This episode has Trav and Cam discussing the week in TV wrestling including the third labor of Jericho, which had Chris Jericho facing Juventud Guerrera. The Danielson and Punk to AEW rumors still prevail; it seems more like “when” instead of “if.” Max Caster raps his way into Tony Khan’s doghouse. John Cena steals Finn Balor’s Summerslam title opportunity and no one seems to take issue with it. Sasha Banks makes a surprise return and does three weeks’ worth of story in one night. Karrion Kross takes another loss leading to his NXT title defense. Live calls and much more.

