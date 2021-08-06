SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fightful.com and Sean Ross Sapp are reporting that Mercedes Martinez, Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Jake Atlas, and a host of other NXT wrestlers have been released.

The releases were reported during Friday night’s episode of Smackdown.

Sapp reported that along with the four above, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, and referee Stephon Smith were let go as well.

In all, WWE released -Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

-Mercedes Martinez. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 7, 2021

Reed was recently North American Champion, while Martinez had been involved with Tien Sha and was recovering from being legitimately concussed by a Xia Li spinning head kick. Rust was a part of Diamond Mine, while Sterling was set to face Kushida on 205 Live.

