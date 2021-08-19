G1 Climax events will have live ringside English commentary for all events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly has announced that G1 Climax this year will have live English commentary for every event. Announcer Kevin Kelly will be flying to Japan to commentate on the shows live at each venue. Kelly announced on Twitter that he will do live commentary with Chris Charlton on shows in the Tokyo area. Outside of Tokyo, Kelly will announce the events by himself.

Kelly also mentioned on Twitter that he will call both upcoming stadium shows at MetLife Dome on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 from his hotel room in Tokyo, as he will be doing a two week quarantine before going on the road for the G1 Climax tournament.