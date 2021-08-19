Minoru Suzuki annouced for four GCW events in September and October, Emo Fight announced for September

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
-GCW has announced that NJPW wrestler Minoru Suzuki will be appearing at four upcoming events in September and October. Suzuki is also scheduled to appear at the upcoming NJPW tapings in Texas on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.
Suzuki’s GCW schedule is as follows:
- Highest in the Room — Sept. 17 (Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Get Lost Alot — Sept. 24 (Queens, N.Y.)
- TBA — Oct. 10 (Atlantic City, N.J.)
- TBA — Oct. 23 (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Suzuki previously appeared for GCW at Bloodsport in 2018 when he wrestled Matt Riddle and 2019 when he wrestled Josh Barnett in a MOTYC. You can watch all of Suzuki’s GCW appearance on Fite.tv.
-GCW has announced Emo Fight for Sept. 23 in Queens, N.Y. The show will be presented by Orange Crush. The press release states that “Emo Fight combines the best elements of “Emo Night”, a popular celebration of emo, pop punk and your favorite music from the days of Myspace with the world of Game Changer Wrestling.”
GCW wrestler Allie Katch said GCW has allowed her to show various sides of her personality and she will show fans a new side at Emo Fight. “These are my teenage years coming to life all over again,” said Katch. “GCW has given us so many opportunities to show different sides of our personalities, and I can’t wait to show a new side at Emo Fight!”
You can read the entire Emo Fight press release below:
Game Changer Wrestling has repeatedly brought new and fresh concepts to the world of professional wrestling. On Thursday, September 23rd, GCW again changes the game as they present “EMO FIGHT” from The Melrose Ballroom in New York City.
“EMO FIGHT” combines the best elements of “Emo Night”, a popular celebration of emo, pop punk and your favorite music from the days of Myspace with the world of Game Changer Wrestling.
Featuring LIVE pro wrestling matches, along with musical performances, live DJ’s, a heavy does of nostalgia and a unique presentation, EMO FIGHT will give fans of both EMO and WRESTLING a night to remember.
“These are my teenage years coming to life all over again”, said GCW Performer Allie Katch. “GCW has given us so many opportunities to show different sides of our personalities, and I can’t wait to show a new side at Emo Fight!”.
“Before I got involved with wrestling, I grew up in the VFW Halls of New Jersey, watching bands perform every weekend and immersed myself in a culture that shaped me creatively for the rest of my life”, said acclaimed producer Giancarlo Dittamo, who recently returned to GCW after a 3 year stint with WWE. “I can’t wait to help bring this concept to life. These two worlds seem far apart, but in reality they are very much the same.”
“I take pride in knowing that GCW is willing to go places, do things, and push the envelope creatively in ways that others would never imagine,” said Brett Lauderdale, Owner of GCW. “EMO FIGHT is a concept that has never been done in our world, and I’m excited to work with so many talented people to make this a reality. I can’t wait!”.
The event will stream LIVE on FiteTV and tickets will go on sale soon.
Orange Crush presents GCW “Emo Fight” Thursday, September 23rd – 8PM Melrose Ballroom – Queens, NYC
