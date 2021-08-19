Tanahashi’s first challenger for the IWGP U.S. Championship will be Kota Ibushi, NJPW Strong lineup featuring Garcia announced for Friday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After beating Lance Archer for the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship last weekend, Hiroshi Tanahashi issued a challenge to Kota Ibushi. Ibushi has accepted the challenge and now Tanahashi will wrestle Ibushi at Wrestle Grad Slam in MetLife Dome on Sept. 4.

New Japan also announced that the KOPW Provisional Champion Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano will be a No Time limit No DQ I Quit match.

The updated card for Wrestle Grad Slam in MetLife Dome on Sept. 4 is as follows:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP U.S Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship No Time Limit No DQ I Quit match

-New Japan has announced the NJPW Strong lineup for this Friday. It will feature the debut of Daniel Garcia. He will take part in a six man tag that will see Ren Narita & Clark Connors & T.J.P. take Fred Rosser & Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia.

The entire lineup for Friday’s NJPW Strong: Summer Struggle is as follows:

Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Ren Narita & Clark Connors & T.J.P. vs. Fred Rosser & Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

Alex Coughlin vs. Matt Morris (FKA Aiden English in WWE)

You can watch this episode on PPV on Fite.TV or with a subscription to NJPW World.