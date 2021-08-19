SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE attempted to bring in WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson for this Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Mike Johnson reported for PWInsider.com.

Johnson noted that the plan was for Tyson to do a voiceover for the opening video package centered on the Universal Championship match between defending champion Roman Reigns and challenger John Cena.

The attempt to lock in Tyson was unsuccessful, and Johnson reported there is no word on who will be the voiceover for Saturday’s event.

Tyson’s last appearance in professional wrestling was for AEW. However, Tyson’s most memorable role in professional wrestling was his involvement in the WWE Championship feud between Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin, refereeing their match at WrestleMania XIV.

