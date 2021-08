VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #669 (September 11, 2001): WWE addresses wrestler concerns about brand split schedule, Torch Talk with Taylor on Russo’s booking, Keller defends Undertaker’s “selfish” approach

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #669 cover-dated September 11, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on concerns WWF wrestlers have regarding the expanded roster after the WCW buyout… Torch Talk with Terry Taylor regarding Vince Russo’s booking in WCW… Wade Keller’s BBL editorial makes a case for why Undertaker’s apparent selfishness is defendable… Plus WWF Live Event Report, WWF Newswire, ETC. Newswire, 1991 Backtrack, Ask the Torch, July Ratings Analysis, End Notes by Keller, and reports on Raw and Smackdown…



