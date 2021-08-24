FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (8-16-11): Emails on Bianca-Becky, Punk, Tony vs. Nick Khan, AEW Tag Division + Keller & Powell review Summerslam 2011 season (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to Mailbag topics including the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair situation, reviewing AEW’s commitment to tag team wrestling, C.M. Punk’s impact, the contrast between Nick Khan and Tony Khan, how will R-K-Bro end, is Nikki A.S.H. a failure, and more.

Then in a 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback from Aug. 16, 2011, Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss Raw, SummerSlam 2011, Impact, debate Christian’s work as a heel, speculate on what’s next for C.M. Punk and John Cena, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO