Ring of Honor announces ticket on-sale for Death Before Dishonor

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 24, 2021

ROH ring (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Tickets for ROH’s annual Death Before Dishonor PPV event will go on-sale this Friday, August 27 at 10am EST for HonorClub members. The public on-sale will take place starting August 30 at 10am EST when the presale ends.

Announced matches for the show include Bandido vs. EC3, Brody King, and Demonic Flamita in fatal four-way match for the ROH World Championship, The ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament final, Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship, and Shane Taylor Promotions vs. LFI for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Death Before Dishonor 2021 was originally slated to take place in Florida, but was moved to Philadelphia due to concerns around COVID-19.

