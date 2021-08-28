FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Emmy Award-Winner Mark Blutman on CM Punk’s return, stories from his time in WWE, how new NXT recruitment can backfire, heels, Mark’s newest project, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Mark is back to talk about the last weekend of wrestling – notably, the returns of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and the potential opportunities each provides their companies, as well as a show runner’s thoughts on how debutantes are shot/produced on screen. Rich also chats with Mark about Mark’s new project “Gripped” – a gripping Young Adult series that covers the opioid crisis in the United States, and Mark’s work getting it adapted to television.

For more on Gripped – https://deadline.com/2021/ 06/ghostwriter-producer-mark- blutman-developing-tv- adaptation-of-stacy-padulas- ya-drama-series-gripped- 1234767245/

