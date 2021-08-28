News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Emmy Award-Winner Mark Blutman on CM Punk's return, stories from his time in WWE, how new NXT recruitment can backfire, heels, Mark's newest project, more (69 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Mark is back to talk about the last weekend of wrestling – notably, the returns of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and the potential opportunities each provides their companies, as well as a show runner’s thoughts on how debutantes are shot/produced on screen. Rich also chats with Mark about Mark’s new project “Gripped” – a gripping Young Adult series that covers the opioid crisis in the United States, and Mark’s work getting it adapted to television.

For more on Gripped – https://deadline.com/2021/06/ghostwriter-producer-mark-blutman-developing-tv-adaptation-of-stacy-padulas-ya-drama-series-gripped-1234767245/

