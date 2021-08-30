Complete lineups announced for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium, Sho vs. Yoh set to collide on night one

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-NJPW has announced the complete lineups for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. Bushi and Shingo Takagi, who were under COVID-19 protocal, have been cleared for in-ring action and are scheduled to wrestle.

Added to the Sept. 4 event is Sho vs. Yoh in a battle of former tag team partners. Sho turned on Yoh earlier this month during the Super Jr. Tag League tournament on Aug.16. Also added to matches already announced for Sept. 4 is Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi and a pre-show match featuring wrestlers from Stardom.

Added to the Sept. 5 event is Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan.

Both shows will air live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary.

The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 is as follows:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP U.S Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship No Time Limit No DQ I Quit match

Sho vs. Yoh

Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi

Pre-show match: Stardom participants will be announced

The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 5 is as follows: