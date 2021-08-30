Complete lineups announced for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium, Sho vs. Yoh set to collide on night one

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
-NJPW has announced the complete lineups for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. Bushi and Shingo Takagi, who were under COVID-19 protocal, have been cleared for in-ring action and are scheduled to wrestle.
Added to the Sept. 4 event is Sho vs. Yoh in a battle of former tag team partners. Sho turned on Yoh earlier this month during the Super Jr. Tag League tournament on Aug.16. Also added to matches already announced for Sept. 4 is Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi and a pre-show match featuring wrestlers from Stardom.
Added to the Sept. 5 event is Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan.
Both shows will air live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary.
The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 is as follows:
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- IWGP U.S Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
- Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship No Time Limit No DQ I Quit match
- Sho vs. Yoh
- Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi
- Pre-show match: Stardom participants will be announced
The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 5 is as follows:
- Shingo Takagi vs. Evil – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto – Three-way IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Title match
- Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Pre-show match: Stardom participants will be announced
