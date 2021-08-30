News Ticker

Complete lineups announced for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium, Sho vs. Yoh set to collide on night one

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

August 30, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-NJPW has announced the complete lineups for both nights of Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. Bushi and Shingo Takagi, who were under COVID-19 protocal, have been cleared for in-ring action and are scheduled to wrestle.

Added to the Sept. 4 event is Sho vs. Yoh in a battle of former tag team partners. Sho turned on Yoh earlier this month during the Super Jr. Tag League tournament on Aug.16. Also added to matches already announced for Sept. 4 is Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi and a pre-show match featuring wrestlers from Stardom.

Added to the Sept. 5 event is  Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan.

Both shows will air live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary.

The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 4 is as follows:

  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
  • IWGP U.S Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
  • Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship No Time Limit No DQ I Quit match
  • Sho vs. Yoh
  • Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi
  • Pre-show match: Stardom participants will be announced

The complete lineup for Wrestle Grand Slam in Met Life Stadium on Sept. 5 is as follows:

  • Shingo Takagi vs. Evil – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto – Three-way IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
  • Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
  • Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Title match
  • Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
  • Pre-show match: Stardom participants will be announced

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021